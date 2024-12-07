Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hints at retirement from cricket

RAWALPINDI – Former captain of the national cricket team, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has hinted at retiring from international cricket.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Sarfaraz Ahmed reflected on his performance, stating that there is no need to say anything about his career as there is nothing left now.

“I know what you are waiting for, and it will happen soon,” the cricketer dropped a hint about his retirement while responding to a question.

The former captain has not been added to the national team since long while the reasons for sidelining him are still unknown.

It is recalled that under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, Pakistan won the ICC Under-19 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. He is also the captain who led Pakistan to victory in 11 T20 series.

He made his debut in 2007 and represented Pakistan in 54 Test matches, 117 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 61 T20 matches. The former captain has scored 6,164 runs across all formats, including 6 centuries and 32 half-centuries.