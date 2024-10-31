Passenger plane makes first-ever ‘road journey’ in Pakistan (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A historic road transport of passenger plane marks first in Pakistan as twin-engine, narrow-body airliner was moved on a long trailer.

The unprecedented operation of shifting non-operational Boeing 737 was carried out from Hyderabad to Karachi, in what is said to be first such transport. A private firm used a 10-wheeler truck and a 40-wheeler trailer to carry the jet.

Details shared online suggest that the aircraft remained at Karachi Airport for some time and its relocation is aimed at repurposing it for training purposes in Hyderabad. To streamline the transport process, the plane’s wings, engines, and tires have been removed, ensuring a smoother journey.

The transportation was also captured in a video, showing aircraft securely attached to trailer. This shifting is common in other countries like India but in Pakistan it paves the way for future aircraft transport.