Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karachi’s Karsaz accident case

KARACHI – An additional and sessions court has acquitted Natasha Danish, the female driver involved in killing of a man and his daughter in Karsaz accident in August this year, after the victim family pardoned her.

The court issued the order after both sides submit a copy of reconciliation agreement was submitted, reports said on Thursday.

On August 19, Natasha rammed her Land Cruiser into three motorcycles and another car before overturning on Karsaz Road. Sixty-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna were killed in the accident, while three others were wounded. Subsequently, Natasha was arrested by police and shifted to jail for trial.

Police then formed a special investigation team to probe the accident registered against the suspect. During the investigation, the driver’s husband, Danish Iqbal, had also been named as a suspect. However, he was later granted a seven-day protective pre-arrest bail by the Sindh High Court.

In September, the son and daughter of deceased Imran Arif submitted their affidavits in court during, stating that they had forgiven the suspect for the sake of Allah, adding that that the matters between them are settled now.

“We have settled the matter and pardoned the suspect for the sake of Allah, the Most Kind and Merciful,” stated the affidavit submitted in court during the bail hearing for the suspect.

“We have provided this no-objection certificate without any pressure, and everything stated in the affidavit is true,” the affidavit added.

Jail photos of Natasha Danish from Karsaz incident go viral

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 31 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.25 278.95
EUR EUR 298.3 301.05
GBP GBP 358.5 362
AED AED 75.3 75.95
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181.61 183.86
BHD BHD 730.7 738.7
CAD CAD 200.06 202.46
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 39.82 40.22
HKD HKD 35.36 35.71
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.76 906.26
MYR MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD NZD 165.23 167.23
NOK NOK 24.98 25.28
OMR OMR 715.2 723.7
QAR QAR 75.54 76.24
SGD SGD 208.64 210.64
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 318.86 321.66
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 8.18 8.33

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search