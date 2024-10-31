Natasha Danish acquitted in Karachi’s Karsaz accident case

KARACHI – An additional and sessions court has acquitted Natasha Danish, the female driver involved in killing of a man and his daughter in Karsaz accident in August this year, after the victim family pardoned her.

The court issued the order after both sides submit a copy of reconciliation agreement was submitted, reports said on Thursday.

On August 19, Natasha rammed her Land Cruiser into three motorcycles and another car before overturning on Karsaz Road. Sixty-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna were killed in the accident, while three others were wounded. Subsequently, Natasha was arrested by police and shifted to jail for trial.

Police then formed a special investigation team to probe the accident registered against the suspect. During the investigation, the driver’s husband, Danish Iqbal, had also been named as a suspect. However, he was later granted a seven-day protective pre-arrest bail by the Sindh High Court.

In September, the son and daughter of deceased Imran Arif submitted their affidavits in court during, stating that they had forgiven the suspect for the sake of Allah, adding that that the matters between them are settled now.

“We have settled the matter and pardoned the suspect for the sake of Allah, the Most Kind and Merciful,” stated the affidavit submitted in court during the bail hearing for the suspect.

“We have provided this no-objection certificate without any pressure, and everything stated in the affidavit is true,” the affidavit added.