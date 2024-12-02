Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

TikToker Maryam Faisal’s alleged private Video Leaked Online

KARACHI – Another Video Leak scandal of Pakistani TikTok star surfaced online, with Maryam Faisal being the latest who allegedly fell victim to this uncontrolled menace.

Alleged pictures and clips of Maryam Faisal, who amassed millions of likes and 0.60 million followers on social media,  are doing rounds online on X and in WhatsApp groups, causing outrage among the users.

The explicit pictures show a girl said to be Maryam in an intimate condition with a male friend. The authenticity of the pictures is yet to be ascertained as Maryam shared no updates on the matter.

The scandal surfaced after similar incidents involving other female TikTokers, including Manahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and Somal Mohsin.

These leaks sparked widespread concern over the increasing risks of online harassment and personal life invasions. Victims are not only facing significant psychological distress but also damage to their reputations.

Amid rise in video leaks scandal, internet users called for collective efforts to ensure online safety and maintain ethical standards in the digital world has never been more urgent.

TikToker Kanwal Aftab’s private video leaked online

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

