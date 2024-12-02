Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Stock Exchange starts week with strong rally by crossing 102,000 mark

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued significant gains of over 1500 points amid growing investor interest as KSE-100 touched the 102,000 mark for the first time.

Details shared by PSX portal show stock market surged by around 1.50pc to reach 102,800 before noon. The rally advanced amid strong buying in key sectors, including Oil and gas, auto cement, commercial banks, fertilizers.

This surge follows period of sustained growth for the stock market in light of recent monetary easing measures.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Starts Week With Strong Rally By Crossing 102000 Mark

Last week, the stock market achieved 100,000-point milestone amid strong interest from local investors and institutional support.

Historic Day for Pakistan Stock Exchange as Market crosses 100,000 milestone

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – 2 December 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

