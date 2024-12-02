Pakistan Stock Exchange starts week with strong rally by crossing 102,000 mark

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued significant gains of over 1500 points amid growing investor interest as KSE-100 touched the 102,000 mark for the first time.

Details shared by PSX portal show stock market surged by around 1.50pc to reach 102,800 before noon. The rally advanced amid strong buying in key sectors, including Oil and gas, auto cement, commercial banks, fertilizers.

This surge follows period of sustained growth for the stock market in light of recent monetary easing measures.

Last week, the stock market achieved 100,000-point milestone amid strong interest from local investors and institutional support.