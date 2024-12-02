Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

University professor dismissed from job for harassing female lecturer

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ombudsman has dismissed a university professor for harassing a female lecturer.

The Federal Ombudsman for the Prevention of Harassment heard the case based on the complaint filed by the victim against the professor over harassment.

Delivering a verdict in favor of the female lecturer’s complaint, the authority has ordered dismissal of the professor from his job.

The Federal Ombudsman also imposed a fine of Rs1 million professor, reports said while details about the university name, professor’s identity and others are yet to surface.

The Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, recognizes the fundamental rights of citizens to the dignity of the person. To make provision for the protection of women against harassment at the workplace, the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 (Act IV of 2010) was enacted.

The Act provides for protection against harassment at work without any gender discrimination and stipulates inviolability of dignity and recognizes the right to be free from inhuman, abusive, and degrading treatment at the workplace.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – 2 December 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search