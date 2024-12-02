University professor dismissed from job for harassing female lecturer

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ombudsman has dismissed a university professor for harassing a female lecturer.

The Federal Ombudsman for the Prevention of Harassment heard the case based on the complaint filed by the victim against the professor over harassment.

Delivering a verdict in favor of the female lecturer’s complaint, the authority has ordered dismissal of the professor from his job.

The Federal Ombudsman also imposed a fine of Rs1 million professor, reports said while details about the university name, professor’s identity and others are yet to surface.

The Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, recognizes the fundamental rights of citizens to the dignity of the person. To make provision for the protection of women against harassment at the workplace, the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 (Act IV of 2010) was enacted.

The Act provides for protection against harassment at work without any gender discrimination and stipulates inviolability of dignity and recognizes the right to be free from inhuman, abusive, and degrading treatment at the workplace.