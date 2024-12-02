PIA gears up for Europe re-entry, starting with Manchester and Paris flights

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is gearing up to start flights on European routes after EASA revoked ban on national flag carrier.

The airline, while in being process to be sold, will reportedly start EU flight operations from key cities of Manchester and Paris. The airline completed all preparations for these flights, and a pending final approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is due.

After getting final nod, the airline will start booking flights, with marketing team finalising schedules and arrangements at these international stations.

Pakistan national air carrier used to operate flights to Barcelona, Birmingham, Bradford, and London and other cities before being slapped with ban. The airline is also planning to reintroduce flights to Copenhagen, Oslo, and Amsterdam as part of its broader strategy to rebuild its European network.

In addition to EU destinations, the airline is looking to resume services to New York, pending approval from the United States. The airline also allocated six Boeing 777 aircraft to support operations to Europe, the UK, and the US as it works to expand its global network.

The recent development comes as EASA lifted ban on Pakistani airlines amid improved safety conditions. The suspension started in 2020, now ended, marking major milestone for Pakistan’s aviation sector.