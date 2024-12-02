Jailed Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan arrested in seven more cases over Sept. Protests

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested in seven new cases related to September protests taken out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The development comes after recent hearing related to these charges at Adiala Jail, where PTI founder was presented before the court after completing a six-day physical remand. Prosecution did not request an extension of his physical remand, leading the court to send him to jail on judicial remand, per reports.

The cricketer turned politician has also been detained in three additional cases related to PTI protest in garrison city of Rawalpindi. These cases, filed under anti-terrorism provisions, have prompted police to arrest him while he was held in Adiala Jail.

In a similar development, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) is set to hear over dozen cases related to May 9 violence, along with remand hearings for PTI workers arrested during the November 24 protest.

Khan, 72, is also facing several cases related to the Islamabad protest call made on November 24, with multiple police stations across the town lodging cases against him.