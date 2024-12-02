Woman gang-raped by robbers on roadside in Sharaqpur

SHIEKHUPURA – A group of robbers gang-raped a woman at a picket set up on main Sheikhupura Road in Sharaqpur to loot passerby.

Eyewitness told police that 15 robbers looted mobile phones and cash amount from more than 20 individuals during three hours.

They also revealed that three of the robbers also gang raped a woman after looting her, adding that the victim went back to her home while weeping.

Police have launched a search operation in nearby gardens and fields to arrest the suspects.

Last month, a shopkeeper allegedly raped a girl who had come to get her mobile phone repaired in an area of Shakargarh.

Police said the suspect also made video and extorted money from the victim for four months by threatening to share it on social media.

The victim stole 24 tola gold and cash amount from her house to give the suspect in order to bar him from making the video viral.

Police said a case has been registered against the shopkeeper on a complaint lodged by the shopkeeper. An investigation has also been launched into the matter.