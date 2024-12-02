Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

China announces scholarships 2025-26 for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD – China has announced a scholarships programme 2025-26 for students of Pakistan for higher studies and research in various Chinese Universities.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) said the deadline to submit online application is December 9, 2024, adding that applicants, who have already obtained a valid HAT (score obtained on or after December 09, 2022 is valid) or USAT score (score obtained on or after December 09, 2023 is valid), will be considered from the programme.

Interested applicants can submit their applications on China Scholarship Council’s portal under category A (agency No. 5861) by visiting campuschina.org or https://www.csc.edu.cn/laihua .

China Scholarship Council (CSC), entrusted by the Ministry of Education, People’s Republic of China, is responsible for the enrollment and the administration of Chinese Government Scholarship Program.

Eligible applicants can apply for scholarship for Undergraduate/Bachelors, Masters & Doctoral/PhD programs in their respective field of studies.

As per eligibility criteria, applicants must be Pakistani/AJ&K national, HEC said, adding that dual nationality holders are not eligible to apply.

It added that applicants with incomplete degrees on closing date of application cannot apply for the program.

Applicants for Undergraduate/Bachelors programs must have intermediate/A-level/FA-FSC (12 years) of education and be under the age of 25 at the time of submitting application.

Applicants for Masters program must have a Bachelors degree (16 years) and be under the age of 35 at the time of submitting application.

Similarly, applicants for PhD/Doctoral program must have a Masters degree MS/MPhil and be under the age of 40 years at the time of application.

All applicants are required to provide HAT or USAT score (HAT for masters/PHD and USAT for undergraduate).

Applicants must have obtained a minimum score of 50 out of 100 in HAT or USAT test.

Without providing minimum HAT or USAT test score (50 out of 100), applications will not be considered for further process.

The test validity for HAT is 02 years and USAT is 01 year.

As per tuition funds details, it will be comprehensively used by the host university. It may cover education, administration costs, health insurance and expenditures to support student activities.

 

