Mehwish Anwar becomes PIA’s first female flying spinner engineer

Mehwish Anwar has made history by becoming the first female Flying Spinner Engineer for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Demonstrating exceptional dedication and skill, Mehwish successfully completed her inaugural flight coverage, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s aviation industry. Yesterday, she accomplished a successful flight from Islamabad to Sukkur, earning widespread admiration for her achievement.

Mehwish’s journey to this remarkable feat began in 2013 when she embarked on her career as an engineer. After years of hard work and perseverance, she secured her authorization in 2023, paving the way for this historic accomplishment.

Her trailblazing success highlights the increasing representation of women in fields traditionally dominated by men, inspiring a new generation of young women in Pakistan to pursue careers in aviation and engineering.