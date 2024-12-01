Pakistan elects to bat first in opening T20 against Zimbabwe

Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening T20 match of the three-match series against Zimbabwe.

The much-anticipated match is set to kick off shortly at Bulawayo’s cricket ground, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting series between the two teams.

The Pakistani squad, led by captain Salman Ali Agha, features a mix of seasoned and emerging players, including Saim Ayub, Umair Bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Zain Tahir, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

This T20 series follows Pakistan’s victory in the recently concluded three-match ODI series, where they secured a 2-1 win, demonstrating their dominance against the hosts.

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of the first encounter, with both teams striving to gain an early advantage in the series.