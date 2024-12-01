Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Death certificates of PTI protesters draw scrutiny, party demands full investigation

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the November 26 crackdown on its supporters in Islamabad, as alleged death certificates circulating on social media face intense scrutiny for potential anomalies.

The PTI claims that 12 of its supporters were killed during the operation. Death certificates for three of the alleged victims, purportedly issued by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic hospitals, are being widely shared online. The names on these certificates correspond to individuals reportedly killed in the crackdown.

One of the contested certificates pertains to Sardar Ali, a 31-year-old resident of Mardan. The document states that he succumbed to firearm injuries at 8:30 p.m. on November 26. However, questions have arisen regarding the timing, as PTI leaders were still addressing the gathering at that hour, with the operation commencing later that night.

Adding to the skepticism, the certificate bears the signature of a gynecologist, Dr. Seema Yousuf, raising doubts about its authenticity. “A gynecologist would typically not be involved in emergency or trauma care at the main hospital,” noted a senior doctor at PIMS, who requested anonymity.

Similarly, certificates for Abdul Mubeen, a 24-year-old from Abbottabad, and Anees Shahzad, a 20-year-old from Islamabad, indicate times of death—5:12 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., respectively—that precede the reported start of the crackdown. A doctor at Polyclinic described the timings as “puzzling” and called for an investigation to clarify the matter.

Official Responses and PTI Allegations

Government officials, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, have repeatedly denied the use of live ammunition during the operation, asserting that no deaths occurred. Both PIMS and Polyclinic have stated they did not receive any bodies.

Yet, the silence from hospital administrations has fueled speculation. A health department representative disclosed that staff had been instructed to refrain from commenting, as the interior ministry was handling the situation.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added to the complexity, stating in a televised interview that he was aware of two injured individuals from his constituency.

The PTI has strongly condemned what it describes as an effort to obscure the truth. A party spokesperson alleged that the government was distorting facts to evade accountability and reiterated the demand for an impartial judicial investigation.

“The people of Pakistan will not forget or forgive the alleged ‘Islamabad massacre,’” the spokesperson declared.

As the controversy deepens, the demand for transparency grows louder, underscoring the urgent need for a thorough probe to restore public trust and bring clarity to the events of November 26.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 1 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

