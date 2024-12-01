India’s Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman

Jay Shah, Secretary of the BCCI, has officially assumed the role of ICC Chairman following the completion of Greg Barclay’s tenure, as reported by Indian media.

Jay Shah begins his first three-year term, with the ICC confirming the start of his tenure. He is also eligible for re-election for another three-year term.

Greg Barclay’s term as ICC Chairman ended on November 30. He had announced his decision to step down in August, after which Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the new chairman.

Previously, there were speculations about a week-long extension to Barclay’s term due to uncertainty surrounding the Champions Trophy, but the transition occurred as scheduled.