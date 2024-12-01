Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Couple commits suicide over domestic dispute in Lahore

Couple Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute In Lahore

LAHORE – A couple allegedly consumed poisonous pills following a domestic dispute, ending their lives in Lahore’s Shahdara area on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Fazal Park, Shahdara. The couple was rushed to Mayo Hospital via Edhi ambulance after their condition deteriorated but could not survive.

Police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Majid and his 25-year-old wife, Jameela Bibi. After the legal formalities, Edhi volunteers moved the bodies to the morgue.

The police suspect the incident resulted from a domestic quarrel. However, further investigations are underway based on statements from family members.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

