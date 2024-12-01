Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Police thwart terrorist attack on Mianwali police station, kill 4 militants

MIANWALI – Punjab thwarted a terrorist attack on Chhapri Police Station in Mianwali, killing four militants.

According to a statement from the Punjab Police spokesperson, the terrorists launched a sudden attack on Chhapri Police Station, but the police successfully repelled the assault, killing four militants.

The statement mentioned that the attack occurred at the Chhapri Police Station, located near the interprovincial border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), in the Isa Khel Circle. Over 20 heavily armed terrorists attacked the station.

The police spokesperson confirmed that a heavy exchange of gunfire ensued, with the terrorists using rocket launchers and hand grenades to target the station. Despite the heavy fire, all police personnel remained safe, with only two officers suffering minor injuries.

Following the attack, District Police Officer Mianwali, Akhtar Farooq, and senior police officials reached the scene.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar praised the Mianwali police for successfully repelling the attack.

Dr Usman Anwar emphasized that Punjab Police remains vigilant, committed to crushing the terrorists’ malicious plans, and will continue to confront anti-peace elements with bravery.

8 terrorists killed, two soliders martyrdom in two KP operations

