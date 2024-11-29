ICC Board meets today to discuss future of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set hold a meeting today to determine the destiny of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the event is hanging in balance after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

Various options, including holding the mega cricket event without India, will be discussed in the meeting. However, the option to exclude India is highly unlikely due to the commercial value of the neighbouring country.

The ICC is also expected to mull over the hybrid model but Pakistan has clearly stated that it would share the hosting with any other country.

A day earlier, Pakistan officially informed the IICC of its decision to reject the hybrid model for hosting the Champions Trophy.

PCB reaffirmed its commitment to hosting the tournament independently without sharing the responsibility with any other country.

If the ICC has a viable solution to address the issue, it should inform Pakistan before the meeting, said the reports. This will allow PCB to prepare adequately and work towards a concrete resolution.

“It is unacceptable for the Pakistan team to play in India while the Indian team refuses to visit Pakistan,” it added.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a late-night press conference, assuring that all decisions would be made in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and promising to field Pakistan’s strongest team for the event.

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), through its media channels, is reportedly trying to strip Pakistan of the Champions Trophy hosting rights or force it to accept the hybrid model. It is using recent political protests in Islamabad and the postponement of Sri Lanka A’s tour as security concerns to justify its stance.