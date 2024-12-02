Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Honda CD 70, CG125, and Pridor Latest Price Update, Installment Plans December 2024

LAHORE – Honda remains a dominant player in Pakistani two-wheeler market, offering different range of bikes suitable for various needs and budgets like CD 70, CG 125, 100cc Pridor, and CB 150.

The auto giant’s bikes are known for their affordability, fuel efficiency, and maneuverability. The company’s entry level units Honda CD 70 and CG 125 still ruled markets, despite being old-school in terms of features and looks as there is no update.

Despite lack of safety and other features, these bikes continue to rake in top sales, making them more accessible than cars for a larger segment of the population. CD 70 is known for decent fuel average, low maintenance costs, and excellent performance, while CG 125 remains famous among youth.

Honda Bikes Price in Pakistan 2024

Model Color Price
Honda CD 70 157,900
Honda CD 70 Dream 168,900
Honda Pridor 100cc 208,900
Honda CG 125cc 234,900
Honda CG 125 SE 282,900
Honda CG 125S Gold 292,900
Honda CB 125F 390,900
Honda CB 150F 493,900
Honda CB 150F (Special Edition) 493,900

Honda Bikes Installment Plans with Bank Alfalah

Model Total Price 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months 12 Months 18 Months 24 Months 30 Months 36 Months
Honda CD 70 Rs 157,900 Rs 52,700 (no mark-up) Rs 26,300 (no mark-up) Rs 20,465 Rs 16,100 Rs 11,700 Rs 9,500 Rs 7,300
Honda CG 125 Rs 234,900 Rs 78,300 (no mark-up) Rs 43,720 (no mark-up) Rs 23,950 Rs 17,440 Rs 14,246 Rs 12,375 Rs 11,165
Honda Pridor Rs 52,950 (Down Payment: Rs 69,000) Rs 26,600 (Down Payment: Rs 69,000) Rs 17,800 (Down Payment: Rs 69,000)

Yamaha’s New Exchange Offer allows Pakistanis to swap any old Bike with Fresh Ride

 

 

 

