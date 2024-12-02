Honda CD 70, CG125, and Pridor Latest Price Update, Installment Plans December 2024

LAHORE – Honda remains a dominant player in Pakistani two-wheeler market, offering different range of bikes suitable for various needs and budgets like CD 70, CG 125, 100cc Pridor, and CB 150.

The auto giant’s bikes are known for their affordability, fuel efficiency, and maneuverability. The company’s entry level units Honda CD 70 and CG 125 still ruled markets, despite being old-school in terms of features and looks as there is no update.

Despite lack of safety and other features, these bikes continue to rake in top sales, making them more accessible than cars for a larger segment of the population. CD 70 is known for decent fuel average, low maintenance costs, and excellent performance, while CG 125 remains famous among youth.

Honda Bikes Price in Pakistan 2024

Model Color Price Honda CD 70 — 157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream — 168,900 Honda Pridor 100cc — 208,900 Honda CG 125cc — 234,900 Honda CG 125 SE — 282,900 Honda CG 125S Gold — 292,900 Honda CG 125S Gold — 292,900 Honda CB 125F — 390,900 Honda CB 150F — 493,900 Honda CB 150F (Special Edition) — 493,900

Honda Bikes Installment Plans with Bank Alfalah