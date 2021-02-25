Here's how much PM Imran Khan's Sri Lanka visit cost

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday updated the media about the expenses incurred on Imran Khan’s official Sri Lanka visit.

In his speech, Gill shared that the 2016 visit of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Sri Lanka had cost the national treasury USD276,266.

According to Gill, the cost of Imran Khan’s current visit to Sri Lanka was only USD14,800 (PKR 23,51,720).

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے ایک بار پھر سادگی کفایت شعاری کی اعلی ترین مثال قائم کر دی۔نواز شریف مفرور نے 2016 میں سری لنکا کا دورہ 274,000.00 میں کیا۔عمران خان نے سری لنکا کا دورہ صرف 34,000 ڈالر میں کیا-2016 کے دورے کی نسبت اس دورے میں زیادہ کام ہوا زیادہ events ہوئے۔زیادہ فائدہ ہوا pic.twitter.com/hEbyEbsLVC — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 25, 2021

On the other hand, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed claimed that the prime minister’s Sri Lanka visit cost the national kitty "just $34,000" (PKR5,402,600 approx).

Besides, the minister said the prime minister has cut his office’s expenses by 49 per cent from Rs552 million to Rs180 million. He maintained the incumbent government is carefully spending public funds that, he said, are a sacred trust.

During his two-day-long visit to the island, PM Imran met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Sri Lankan counterpart besides notable business personalities.

