Ayesha Omar to launch beauty line of organic products

The aggravation of climatic changes across the globe has introduced people to skin issues that demand attention, be it medical or organic.

Dominantly, people in South Asia adore herbal medication rather than chemical exposure, which have been passed on from generation to generation - working like magic.

Seems like Pakistani celebrities have also jumped on the bandwagon as the Bulblay star Ayesha Omar is all set to launch her first-ever beauty line that will revolve around the idea of organic skincare.

However, Omer is yet to reveal the product list but she has ensured that her products are to be all-natural. The launch is set for Women's Day, which falls on March 8 this year.

The 39-year-old is not the first to initiate the idea of ‘organic’ products but claims her brand to be “100% natural” as well as vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and sulphate-free.

Fans and friends have wished Ayesha well for her business, but some concerns have arisen over the ambiguity of incorporating natural ingredients that might be medically unsafe for the skin.

Previously Waseem Badami, Saeed Ghani and Aijaz Aslam launched their organic products line which was admired by the fans.

Earlier, Omar got candid in a digital show with host Mira Sethi about her artistic side that the world has not seen as yet.

From acting to singing and modelling, the Karachi Se Lahore actor has amazed in her every avatar alongside her bold style statement that the fashion enthusiastic love.