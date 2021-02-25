Memes storm Twitter again after Shafqat Mahmood announces to open schools for 5 days a week
Share
LAHORE – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that schools will remain open for five days a week – and since then the social media is storming with education minister memes.
Shafqat while announcing the ‘bad news’ for students wrote this announcement applies to every educational institution in the designated cities where restrictions had been imposed. Allah SWTs infinite mercy that we are returning to normal.
Following the announcement, the tweet of the education minister divides Twitter and the netizens responded with different sorts of hilarious memes.
Wow. What a logic dude. If all of the students come to the class than how will the physical distancing be possible? pic.twitter.com/KET5bvqXqk— Abdullah Imran (@AbdulaImran) February 25, 2021
me at shafqat mehmood pic.twitter.com/J7yQBZzCEB— nO (@fattiemcfallen) February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
parent's pic.twitter.com/tPGCzQqLch— Rehan imhra® (@rehanimhra) February 25, 2021
Earlier, students called him a hero after he announced school closures during the start of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. But this time around the students are now calling him out for his ‘betrayal’ after he made clear it’s time for students to get back to their studies.
- Armenian PM fires top military commander after 'attempted military ...06:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Air Force celebrates golden jubilee of Mirage aircraft06:01 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan joins Madrid System of Trademark in landmark achievement05:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Saudi Crown Prince MBS goes under the knife05:02 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Ayesha Omar to launch beauty line of organic products03:42 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Priyanka’s quirky orb dress sparks meme fest among fans01:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021