Saudi Crown Prince MBS goes under the knife

05:02 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Saudi Crown Prince MBS goes under the knife
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discharged after successful surgery for appendicitis.

According to the state media, the Crown prince underwent laparoscopic surgery on Wednesday morning at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Kingdom’s capital.

The Saudi Gazette shared a tweet in which Mohammed bin Salman can be seen walking out of the hospital with an escort and getting into the front passenger seat of a car.

The 35-year-old has overseen the most fundamental transformation of Kingdom in its modern history, shaking up the ultraconservative oil giant with an array of economic and social reforms.

