Saudi Crown Prince MBS goes under the knife
Share
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discharged after successful surgery for appendicitis.
According to the state media, the Crown prince underwent laparoscopic surgery on Wednesday morning at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Kingdom’s capital.
The Saudi Gazette shared a tweet in which Mohammed bin Salman can be seen walking out of the hospital with an escort and getting into the front passenger seat of a car.
#VIDEO: #SaudiArabia's Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman leaves King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh after being operated on successfully. pic.twitter.com/BYlAk4CVZE— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) February 24, 2021
The 35-year-old has overseen the most fundamental transformation of Kingdom in its modern history, shaking up the ultraconservative oil giant with an array of economic and social reforms.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives ... 11:11 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
RIYADH – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on ...
- Armenian PM fires top military commander after 'attempted military ...06:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Air Force celebrates golden jubilee of Mirage aircraft06:01 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan joins Madrid System of Trademark in landmark achievement05:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Saudi Crown Prince MBS goes under the knife05:02 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Ayesha Omar to launch beauty line of organic products03:42 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Priyanka’s quirky orb dress sparks meme fest among fans01:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021