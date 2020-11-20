How much money was spent on PM Imran’s Afghanistan visit, here are details 
Web Desk
06:59 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent one-day tour to Afghanistan revealed that he is still committed to austerity. 

Khan’s maiden visit to the neighbouring country cost the government $11,000. 

However, the trips of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif in 2015 and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in 2012 cost the national kitty $58,000 and $51,000 respectively. 

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s trip had cost the government $44,000 in 2009. 

Imran Khan went on a day-long crucial visit to Kabul on Thursday when he has assured that Pakistan will take all possible steps to end violence and establish durable peace in Afghanistan.

He stated this while addressing the joint press stakeout with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after their talks.

The premier said Pakistan deeply desired peace in the neighbouring Muslim country. 

He also highlighted Pakistan’s role for talks between Taliban and the US and then for intra-Afghan dialogue.

Imran Khan said the people of Afghanistan have suffered violence for four decades.

He said the erstwhile FATA region of Pakistan also suffered massively due to the war on terror.

