Top political leadership, PCB chief put support behind Pakistan team after semi-final loss

Pakistan's top political leadership and the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) put their support behind the national cricket team after their defeat at the hands of the Australian cricket team in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

Soon after the match ended, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and praised the Green Shirts for "the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins". He also congratulated the Australian team on their victory.

The premier tweeted, "To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia."

In a rare show of political unity, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also praised the Pakistan cricket team for their brilliant performance throughout the tournament. He wrote, "Great game of cricket … Boys in green played brilliantly throughout the tournament … Pakistan Zindabad!"

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja praised the Pakistani squad for putting up a brave fight in the match against Australia. He posted on his Twitter handle, "You have united the land truly and you have refreshed it’s mood with promise. We thank you and we are proud the way you fought. Well done boys. #PakistanZindabad"