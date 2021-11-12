Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 12 November 2021
09:07 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 12, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|174.5
|176.5
|Euro
|EUR
|199.5
|201.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|235
|237.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48
|48.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.4
|46.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|126
|128
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138.5
|140
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|126
|128.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:07 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 November 202108:39 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Top political leadership, PCB chief put support behind Pakistan team ...07:36 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Tourism adds to pressures on snow leopards in northern Pakistan01:12 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Afghanistan's state-run airline begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad12:14 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
04:22 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck04:00 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's hilarious video goes viral03:17 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari gives major vacation goals with latest pictures02:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021