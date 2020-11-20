Lahore girl arrested after viral gun video
07:33 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Lahore girl arrested after viral gun video
LAHORE – Police have arrested a woman over aerial firing and display of arms in Punjab capital city. 

Millat Park police station has registered a case against the woman for violating the law. 

In a video, shared on social media by herself, Ayesha can be seen firing shots with a hand gun.

SP Iqbal Town Captain (r) Mohammad Ajmal said that there is zero-tolerance policy for a display of weapons. 

DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has appreciated Millat Park police station SHO for quick action against the accused.

Also today, the city police detained a man over aerial firing within Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate area limits.

Police also recovered the weapon and bullets from the man.

