Lahore girl arrested after viral gun video

LAHORE – Police have arrested a woman over aerial firing and display of arms in Punjab capital city.

Millat Park police station has registered a case against the woman for violating the law.

In a video, shared on social media by herself, Ayesha can be seen firing shots with a hand gun.

ایس پی اقبال ٹاؤن کیپٹن(ر)محمداجمل کی قیادت میں ملت پارک پولیس کی کاروائی، سوشل میڈیا پراسلحہ کی تشہیر ویڈیو اپلوڈ کرنے والی ملزمہ گرفتار، ملزمہ کے قبضہ سے پسٹل اور گولیاں برآمد، مقدمہ درج@OfficialDPRPP @DIGOpsLahore @SSPOpsLahore @PSCAsafecities @GovtofPunjabPK https://t.co/JzbmLTCHpe pic.twitter.com/i7z8xGy75g — SP Iqbal Town (Ops) (@spiqbaltown) November 20, 2020

SP Iqbal Town Captain (r) Mohammad Ajmal said that there is zero-tolerance policy for a display of weapons.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has appreciated Millat Park police station SHO for quick action against the accused.

Also today, the city police detained a man over aerial firing within Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate area limits.

ایس پی صدر حفیظ الرحمن بگٹی کی سربراہی میں تھانہ قائداعظم انڈسٹریل ایریا کی کاروائی، سوشل میڈیا پر اسلحہ کی نمائش اور ہوائی فائرنگ کرنے والا ملزم گرفتار، ملزم کے قبضہ سے پسٹل اور گولیاں برآمد، مقدمہ درج@OfficialDPRPP @DIGOpsLahore @SSPOpsLahore @GovtofPunjabPK https://t.co/sPjy6IUWnE pic.twitter.com/eMaAiZh62q — SP Saddar (Ops) (@spsaddar) November 20, 2020

Police also recovered the weapon and bullets from the man.