PM Imran Khan on first official visit to Afghanistan | In Pics
11:32 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Share
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited war-torn neighbour Afghanistan on Thursday, where he vowed to help reduce spiralling violence and push for a ceasefire between the Taliban and Afghan forces.
Khan's maiden visit to Kabul comes amid surging violence across Afghanistan that has worsened despite Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban launching peace talks in the Qatari capital Doha in September.
PM Imran assures Pakistan’s full support to end ... 07:55 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
KABUL – Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that Pakistan will take all possible steps to end violence and ...
- Bahrain, Israel agree to open embassies, operate flights12:09 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
- Did Khadim Rizvi come back to life after pronounced dead?11:51 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
-
- PM Imran Khan on first official visit to Afghanistan | In Pics11:32 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- PSO oil tanker crashes into DHA Karachi house (VIDEOS)11:25 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Chloe Moretz to star in upcoming ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie
06:52 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel set to launch on HBO Max streaming & ...04:26 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 'Ki Jana': Nabeel Qureshi bags Best Music Video Award at Miami Short ...02:06 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan shares BTS shot with Bilal Saeed12:57 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020