PM Imran assures Pakistan’s full support to end violence in Afghanistan

KABUL – Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that Pakistan will take all possible steps to end violence and establish durable peace in Afghanistan.

He was addressing the joint press stakeout with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after their talks in Kabul on Wednesday.

The premier, who is on a day-long visit in Kabul, said Pakistan deeply desired peace in the neighbouring Muslim country.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s role for talks between Taliban and the US and then for intra-Afghan dialogue.

Imran Khan said the people of Afghanistan have suffered violence for four decades.

He said the erstwhile FATA region of Pakistan also suffered massively due to the war on terror.

The premier said trade and connectivity between the two countries will increase in days to come.

Speaking on the occasion, the Afghan President said he had very productive engagement with the Pakistani prime minister.

He said a comprehensive political settlement for enduring peace within the framework of our values and our constitution is the future of Afghanistan.

He said violence is not the answer to any conflict.

Reacting to the rising trend of Islamophobia in some European countries, the Afghan President said respect for our Prophet Muhammad (PBUM) is in the blood and mind of every Muslim.