Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of KP this week

A cold wave has hit country's northwestern region as mercury dropped sharply in the last couple of days.

Peshawar Rain update

As per the advisory shared by PMD, there is no rain prediction for the provincial capital but several cities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, and Chitral will have showers over the weekend.

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 19°C, while the mercuriy is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 40 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 100, which is Poor.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy weather in upper parts with chances of light rain (light snow over mountains) in Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -09, Skardu -08, Gupis -06, Gilgit and Kalat -04, Kalam, Hunza and Srinagar -03.