Kyrgyzstan suspends visit visas for Pakistan, three other countries

BISHKEK – Kyrgyzstan has suspended the issuance of tourist visas to citizens of Pakistan and three other countries, it emerged on Thursday.

The other countries include Bangladesh, Nepal and India, a Kyrgyzstan-based media outlet cited an official as saying.

Passengers from these countries used to travel to Kyrgyzstan for 10-day quarantine required by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to allow entry.

The ban would deprive the people linked to hotels, transportation and other sectors from earning they made due to the inflow of travellers from these four countries.

An official confirmation about suspension of visit visas is yet to come.

Earlier in the day, Abu Dhabi announced to abolish the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday.

In a tweet, the government’s media office confirmed that mandatory quarantine restriction for vaccinated travellers has been removed.

The passengers, however, will be required to present a negative PCR test for entering the UAE.