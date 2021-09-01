Pakistan reports 3,559 new Covid infections, 101 more deaths as uptick continues
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 101 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,559 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.
According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 25,889 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,163,688.
Statistics 1 Sep 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 1, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,637
Positive Cases: 3559
Positivity % : 6.63%
Deaths : 101
In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,140 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,043,898. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 93,901 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.63 percent.
At least 432,637 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 394,738 in Punjab 162,402 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 99,516 in Islamabad, 32,248 in Balochistan, 32,228 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,919 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Foreign travellers to get booster jabs from ... 10:41 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
The Ministry of National Health Services has said that people travelling abroad can get a COVID booster jab across ...
Moreover, 11,915 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,910 in Sindh, 4,988 KP, 866 in Islamabad, 698 in Azad Kashmir, 339 in Balochistan, and 173 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 53,637 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,809,969 since the first case was reported.
Sindh makes coronavirus vaccination mandatory for ... 07:11 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday declared coronavirus vaccination mandatory for matriculation and ...
- No petrol for unvaccinated people in Lahore from today10:58 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
- 'Exit from Afghanistan best decision for US', says Biden who blames ...10:29 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after contracting COVID1909:56 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:14 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan reports 3,559 new Covid infections, 101 more deaths as ...09:10 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Ayesha Omar reveals the most traumatic phase of her life05:23 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- American blogger Cynthia Ritchie joins PTV03:20 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Deepika Padukone all set for Hollywood comeback02:35 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021