Pakistan reports 3,559 new Covid infections, 101 more deaths as uptick continues

ISLAMABAD – At least 101 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,559 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 25,889 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,163,688.

Statistics 1 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,637

Positive Cases: 3559

Positivity % : 6.63%

Deaths : 101 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 1, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,140 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,043,898. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 93,901 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.63 percent.

At least 432,637 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 394,738 in Punjab 162,402 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 99,516 in Islamabad, 32,248 in Balochistan, 32,228 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,919 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,915 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,910 in Sindh, 4,988 KP, 866 in Islamabad, 698 in Azad Kashmir, 339 in Balochistan, and 173 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 53,637 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,809,969 since the first case was reported.