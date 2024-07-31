CDA planning world class Safari Park in Islamabad to boost tourism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's capital city Islamabad will get world class Safari Park, with enhanced facilities, upgraded animal habitats, and new attractions have made it a more appealing destination for local and international visitors.
Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working to establish a world-class safari park in Islamabad, aimed at boosting recreational and tourism sectors in the metropolis.
CDA Board members, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) representatives, and other officials met lately to discuss the much anticipated project.
Islamabad Safari Park is said to be a top class facility, offering a unique experience for both locals and tourists, and elevating Islamabad's status as a top tourist destination. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will provide technical support to ensure the project meets international standards.
Officials are looking at global leading safari parks to chalk out initiative for Islamabad. Furthermore, Chairman CDA announced plans to upgrade facilities at F-9 Park, enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities for residents.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
