CDA planning world class Safari Park in Islamabad to boost tourism

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 31 Jul, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's capital city Islamabad will get world class Safari Park, with enhanced facilities, upgraded animal habitats, and new attractions have made it a more appealing destination for local and international visitors.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working to establish a world-class safari park in Islamabad, aimed at boosting recreational and tourism sectors in the metropolis.

CDA Board members, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) representatives, and other officials met lately to discuss the much anticipated project.

Islamabad Safari Park is said to be a top class facility, offering a unique experience for both locals and tourists, and elevating Islamabad's status as a top tourist destination. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will provide technical support to ensure the project meets international standards.

Officials are looking at global leading safari parks to chalk out initiative for Islamabad. Furthermore, Chairman CDA announced plans to upgrade facilities at F-9 Park, enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities for residents.

