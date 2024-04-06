Lahore Safari Park abolishes entry fee for this age group

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced abolishing the entry ticket for Safari Park Lahore for people aged 60 and above.

Punjab’s senior minister Marriyub Aurangzeb made the announcement during his visit to the Safari Park that houses various wild animals.

The minister said she was visiting the Safari Park in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, adding that further measures will be taken to facilitate the citizens.

She also inspected the upgradation work, which was done during the tenure of caretaker government. She remarked that a lot of is yet to be done to improve facilities at the park.

In February, the upgraded Safari Park was inaugurated by the then government. The facility houses a range of animals, including ostriches, deer, stags, kudus, aryals and others.

It is located 13 Km from Thokar Niazbaig, Multan Road, Lahore and remains open from 8 am to sunset.