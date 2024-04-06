Lahore Safari Park abolishes entry fee for this age group

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced abolishing the entry ticket for Safari Park Lahore for people aged 60 and above.
Punjab’s senior minister Marriyub Aurangzeb made the announcement during his visit to the Safari Park that houses various wild animals.
The minister said she was visiting the Safari Park in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, adding that further measures will be taken to facilitate the citizens.
She also inspected the upgradation work, which was done during the tenure of caretaker government. She remarked that a lot of is yet to be done to improve facilities at the park.
In February, the upgraded Safari Park was inaugurated by the then government. The facility houses a range of animals, including ostriches, deer, stags, kudus, aryals and others.
It is located 13 Km from Thokar Niazbaig, Multan Road, Lahore and remains open from 8 am to sunset.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
