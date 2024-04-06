Italy starts offering digital nomad visas: Here's eligibility criteria

ROME - Italy has joined the bandwagon of countries offering digital nomad visas to freelancers to help them enjoy work and leisure at the same time.

Digital nomad visas are becoming popular across the globe and Italy is also open to remote workers now after years of deliberations and discussions.

The eligibility criteria include that the visa seekers must have an annual income of at least three times the minimum level required for exemption from participation in healthcare costs in Italy. If this is calculated, the minimum annual income comes out to be under €28,000.

The visa seekers must also have valid health insurance for the duration of their stay in Italy. The immigration department has also clarified that the digital nomad visa seekers must have suitable accommodation for the length of their stay besides proving that they have been a digital nomad or remote worker elsewhere for at least six months in the past.

To get the visa, the applicant should visit a valid diplomatic-consular office and submit a declaration signed by their employer.

There are some conditions in place for this type of visa. For instance, remote workers who have been convicted of a crime within the last five years, even with a non-definitive sentence, might not be able to receive a visa.

As far as the validity is concerned, the visa would be valid for one year. The visa can be renewed annually if the applicant meets specific conditions.

An interesting aspect of the visa is that the remote workers can bring family members to Italy after the law enforcement agencies vet such applicants. Tax compliance has also been made a condition for the grant of a visa.

It is to be mentioned that though the guidelines for Italy's digital nomad visa have been released, there is still no confirmed date when applications will open fully.