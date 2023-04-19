UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates leaves no stone unturned when it comes to facilitating residents especially on ocassions related to religion.

In the same spirit, the authorities have announced that the residents in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport confirmed on Wednesday that Mawaqif surface parking fees will be free from Thursday, April 20, till the end of the Eid al Fitr holidays

The ITC also mentioned that charges for the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free during the Eid break.

Moreover, the Darb toll gate system will be free of cost during the holidays starting from Thursday and toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holidays, during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).

While announcing the amazing offer which would help families reap the true benefits of living in the emirate, the ITC stressed drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement.

The authorities have urged drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm to 8am.This will ensure that everyone is facilitated and no snarl ups are created.

It is to be highlighted that Customers' Happiness Centres across Abu Dhabi will be shut during the holidays from Thursday, April 20, until the end of the vacations.

Meanwhile, customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online utilizing ITC’s website, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through the TAMM platform.

As far as the public transport is concerned, during the holidays, public bus services in the emirate will run according to the regular schedule with an increase in the number of regional bus trips as per the demand.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the Abu Dhabi Link bus services will operate from 6am to 11pm during the holidays, Khaleej Times reported.

Furthermore , the ITC has coordinated with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services to match the demand of the commuters so that they face no hurdle in moving around the city.

Besides free parking, the kingdom will also offer fireworks displays at multiple locations including Global Village to let the residents make their moments memorable and to enjoy delicious food with their family members.