Search

Immigration

UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

Web Desk 11:01 PM | 19 Apr, 2023
UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates leaves no stone unturned when it comes to facilitating residents especially on ocassions related to religion.

In the same spirit, the authorities have announced that the residents in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport confirmed on Wednesday that Mawaqif surface parking fees will be free from Thursday, April 20, till the end of the Eid al Fitr holidays

The ITC also mentioned that charges for the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free during the Eid break.

Moreover, the Darb toll gate system will be free of cost during the holidays starting from Thursday and toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holidays, during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).

While announcing the amazing offer which would help families reap the true benefits of living in the emirate, the ITC stressed drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement.

The authorities have urged drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm to 8am.This will ensure that everyone is facilitated and no snarl ups are created. 

It is to be highlighted that Customers' Happiness Centres across Abu Dhabi will be shut during the holidays from Thursday, April 20, until the end of the vacations.

Meanwhile, customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online utilizing ITC’s website, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through the TAMM platform.

As far as the public transport is concerned, during the holidays, public bus services in the emirate will run according to the regular schedule with an increase in the number of regional bus trips as per the demand.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the Abu Dhabi Link bus services will operate from 6am to 11pm during the holidays, Khaleej Times reported. 

Furthermore , the ITC has coordinated with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services to match the demand of the commuters so that they face no hurdle in moving around the city.

Besides free parking, the kingdom will also offer fireworks displays at multiple locations including Global Village to let the residents make their moments memorable and to enjoy delicious food with their family members. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Catch fireworks in UAE: Here are the places to visit on Eid al Fitr

10:36 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

CAA rewards employees with bonus on Eidal Fitr

07:48 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

UAE ratifies Montreal Protocol to tackle rowdy passengers with strict action

09:10 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

UAE awards Golden Visas as Eil al Fitr nears: Here are the recipients

06:41 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Outlanders overjoyed as PIA announces discounted tickets for Eidul Fitr holidays

03:31 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

It's official: UAE citizens to get minimum 4 holidays on Eid al Fitr

07:29 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

11:01 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –19th April 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: