Pakistani goat with the longest ears in the world dies

KARACHI – A young baby goat in Pakistan’s largest metropolis which became famous for longest ears measuring almost 19 inches (48cm) is no more with us.

Simba died at the age of 10 months, and the cause of death is yet unknown.

Last year, on birth of Simba his owner Muhammad Hassan Narejo in an interview with DailyPakistan claimed that Simba was set to make world record for having longest ears and that the previous world record is 43cm and it is held by a goat in Saudi Arabia.

Narejo, who is interested in protecting the rare goat breeds, said that he has named it as Simba, adding that she is from a rare Naurbian breed, which is known for long ears. However, the Simba’s ears are longer than the standard size of this breed.

Narejo told DailyPakistan host that ears of this rare breed could grow up to 35 inches (92cm).