Pakistani goat with the longest ears in the world dies

KARACHI – A young baby goat in Pakistan’s largest metropolis which became famous for longest ears measuring almost 19 inches (48cm) is no more with us.
Simba died at the age of 10 months, and the cause of death is yet unknown.
Last year, on birth of Simba his owner Muhammad Hassan Narejo in an interview with DailyPakistan claimed that Simba was set to make world record for having longest ears and that the previous world record is 43cm and it is held by a goat in Saudi Arabia.
View this post on Instagram
Narejo, who is interested in protecting the rare goat breeds, said that he has named it as Simba, adding that she is from a rare Naurbian breed, which is known for long ears. However, the Simba’s ears are longer than the standard size of this breed.
Narejo told DailyPakistan host that ears of this rare breed could grow up to 35 inches (92cm).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.