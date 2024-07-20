Search

Immigration

Kuwait revising rules for hiring foreign workers: Details inside

Web Desk
08:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
Kuwait revising rules for hiring foreign workers: Details inside

KUWAIT CITY - The government of Kuwait is revising its regulations for recruiting overseas domestic workers to introduce pro-employee amendments.

Speaking at a press conference for the launch of a national project focused on safeguarding workers' rights, a senior manpower official has revealed that the changes are aimed at enhancing worker protection.

Fahd Al Murad, Deputy Head of the Kuwaiti Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), also announced that the new rules are also designed to address and resolve issues related to domestic labor. 

He added that diplomatic missions in Kuwait are encouraged to submit complaints on behalf of their communities.

"Upon receiving these complaints or remarks, PAM will promptly verify them and take necessary actions if an employer's breach of contractual obligations is confirmed," he was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

The official highlighted that the Authority was working diligently to revise its procedures to ensure workers' rights while providing them with easy access to file complaints and report any mistreatment or breaches of their work contracts.

The national project, titled "Together For," was launched this week in partnership with the Kuwait Society for Human Rights. This initiative aims to offer legal, psychological, and social support to workers, with a goal of assisting at least 100,000 workers through this collaboration.

Kuwait has recently grappled with a severe shortage of domestic workers, exacerbated by a ban on laborers from the Philippines, leading to urgent demands for the opening of new recruitment markets.

The government has introduced multiple measures in the recent past to help the employees and the employer. Last month, Kuwait lifted a visa ban on domestic workers from the Philippines that had been in place for over a year due to a labor dispute. The ban was lifted following an agreement reached during negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Kuwait had aggressively halted the issuance of all visas for Filipino workers, citing blatant non-compliance by Philippine authorities with a previous labor agreement.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

09:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Dubai airport returns to normalcy as global flight disruption ...

08:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Kuwait revising rules for hiring foreign workers: Details inside

08:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

UK likely to admit 60,000 illegal immigrants as new regime takes ...

08:32 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Europe's flight ban against Pakistan to be reviewed in November

08:22 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Germany restores visa services through Karachi consulate

03:56 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Canada hints at tightening student visa rules further as immigration ...

Immigration

08:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

EU's most-anticipated Entry/Exit System hits another delay: Here's ...

04:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

From Quetta to Saudi Arabia: PIA launches another direct flight as ...

12:18 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

PIA announces discount for Umrah tickets for these pilgrims: Check ...

03:38 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Indonesia set to allow visa-free access to 20 countries

02:43 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Singapore allows visa-free entry to this country: Details inside

04:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

US imposes visa restrictions against former Israeli soldier

Advertisement

Latest

09:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Dubai airport returns to normalcy as global flight disruption continues

Gold & Silver

04:27 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 20 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.85 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.42
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: