Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia introduces E-Visa waivers: Citizens from these countries eligible for visa

Web Desk 08:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
Saudi Arabia introduces E-Visa waivers: Citizens from these countries eligible for visa

Dubai: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have launched an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) for travelers from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to enter the country. 

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched the initiative which allows British nationals, who intend to visit Saudi Arabia, to stay for up to six months on a single entry for the purposes of business, tourism, study, and medical treatment.

Applicants wishing to secure the e-visa can submit the application form online accessible through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website; it has been clarified that the submission window for the application is open from 90 days to two days prior to the scheduled travel date to Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, once the application is submitted, the approved visa will be delivered to the applicant via email within a duration of 24 hours which seems a major relief to the travelers.

The implementation of this new e-visa waiver for British citizens clearly demonstrates Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract talent, businesses, and trade from the United Kingdom. As the UK is one of Saudi Arabia's major foreign investor countries, this move highlights Saudi Arabia's recognition of the UK as a significant and enduring investment partner.

Saudi Arabia is revamping its visa system and recently replaced the visa sticker with QR codes for countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Philippines, Indonesia, and Egypt.

In July, the country announced new instant e-visa options for travelers with UK, US, and Schengen visas, as well as permanent residents of those countries to ease travel restrictions.

The latest visa measures also contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan in which the country aims to hit the target of attracting 100 million visits annually by 2030.

The Saudi Press Agency reports that the country has become one of the fastest-growing tourism markets globally, recording 93.5 million visits in 2022.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

You can now travel directly from Saudi Arabia's Dammam to Pakistan through this airline

09:26 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

China relaxes visa rules in fresh reforms: Here's what has changed

10:05 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Applying for UK visa from Pakistan? Here's what British HC suggests

08:45 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Free visa, speedy e-visa processing amongst other concessions granted to Pakistani tourists by this country

08:54 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Greece is offering free one-week holiday to tourists: Here's who is eligible for the offer

10:30 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Visa Waiver Program: US tightens travel conditions for this country

06:27 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

British team inspects Islamabad International airport: Here's what ...

10:27 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 August ,2023 

09:26 AM | 5 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 318.3 321.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370 373
U.A.E Dirham AED 81 81.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.33
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 5, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Karachi PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Islamabad PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Peshawar PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Quetta PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Sialkot PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Attock PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Gujranwala PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Jehlum PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Multan PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Bahawalpur PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Gujrat PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Nawabshah PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Chakwal PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Hyderabad PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Nowshehra PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Sargodha PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Faisalabad PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535
Mirpur PKR 221,500 PKR 2,535

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: