Search

Immigration

Thailand imposes 10-year travel ban on beggars from China: Details inside

Web Desk
10:02 PM | 23 Nov, 2023
Thailand imposes 10-year travel ban on beggars from China: Details inside

BANGKOK - Several Chinese nationals, caught begging in Bangkok streets have been banned from returning to Thailand for ten years.

The beggars, six in number, were nabbed between Nov. 10 and 20 and the accused were also fined from 100 to 500 baht (US$3-15) per person. 

While one individual has already been deported, the rest await the same fate. These beggars visited crowded tourist spots and presented themselves with disfigured bodies to gain sympathy and mint money.

Some of them also cited scarcity of funds to return back to their homeland but as the authorities investigated, they came to know that there was no truth to their justifications.

One of the beggars entered Thailand on a tourist visa in June but later sought educational status to extend her stay, Bangkok Post reported.

Estimates by the Thai police suggested that they used to earn around 10,000 baht daily though the law enforcers are now extra vigilant that the visa-free policies are not exploited.

It bears mentioning that Chinese nationals no longer require a visa to visit Thailand as part of new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's policy to boost tourism.

Besides China, citizens from Kazakhstan can enter the kingdom under a temporary visa exemption scheme for 30 days though the relaxation is valid till the end of February.

Although Thailand is trying to woo Chinese citizens, a recent shooting incident that left two foreigners dead in the country is keeping the Chinese away. Moreover, a Chinese film named 'No More Bets' depicting real-life scams in Thailand is also discouraging the Chinese from visiting the country.

The movie portrays the story of human trafficking set in Thailand but it is not rooted in reality in toto though it is stoking irrational fears of the risks of getting caught up in trafficking.

‘No More Bets’ is about trafficking workers for online scam factories and has been trending in China but at the same time, it is portraying Thailand as dangerous and risky for tourists.

The film has prompted viral rumors on social media that tourists could be abducted in Thailand though the film is fictionalised as evidenced by the storyline.

The effect of the movie on the tourism sector was also confirmed by Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents who said traveler numbers have declined by reaction to the movie.

“Incidents may not actually occur in Thailand, but Thailand becomes a target,” he said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:47 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

India halts flight operation after UFO sighting: Details inside

07:38 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Govt reduces Hajj 2024 cost, vows provision of best facilities: ...

03:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Thailand set to allow extended visa-free stay for Europeans: Details ...

08:25 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Umrah Visa ban on Pakistanis: FM Jillani addresses controversy

08:05 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Maldives debates imposing travel ban on Israeli citizens as Gaza ...

04:47 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

This Pakistani airline is now offering daily flights to Quetta: ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

HBL becomes signatory to United Nations Women Empowerment Principles

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 23 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee maintains momentum against US dollar, other currencies; check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.65 286.5
Euro EUR 312.9 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.01 767.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 40.12 40.52
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.41 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.33 61.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.96 174.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.8 27.1
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold continues to climb higher in Pakistan; check today gold rates - 23 November 2023

Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 November 2023

On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: