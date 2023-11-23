Thailand imposes 10-year travel ban on beggars from China: Details inside

BANGKOK - Several Chinese nationals, caught begging in Bangkok streets have been banned from returning to Thailand for ten years.

The beggars, six in number, were nabbed between Nov. 10 and 20 and the accused were also fined from 100 to 500 baht (US$3-15) per person.

While one individual has already been deported, the rest await the same fate. These beggars visited crowded tourist spots and presented themselves with disfigured bodies to gain sympathy and mint money.

Some of them also cited scarcity of funds to return back to their homeland but as the authorities investigated, they came to know that there was no truth to their justifications.

One of the beggars entered Thailand on a tourist visa in June but later sought educational status to extend her stay, Bangkok Post reported.

Estimates by the Thai police suggested that they used to earn around 10,000 baht daily though the law enforcers are now extra vigilant that the visa-free policies are not exploited.

It bears mentioning that Chinese nationals no longer require a visa to visit Thailand as part of new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's policy to boost tourism.

Besides China, citizens from Kazakhstan can enter the kingdom under a temporary visa exemption scheme for 30 days though the relaxation is valid till the end of February.

Although Thailand is trying to woo Chinese citizens, a recent shooting incident that left two foreigners dead in the country is keeping the Chinese away. Moreover, a Chinese film named 'No More Bets' depicting real-life scams in Thailand is also discouraging the Chinese from visiting the country.

The movie portrays the story of human trafficking set in Thailand but it is not rooted in reality in toto though it is stoking irrational fears of the risks of getting caught up in trafficking.

‘No More Bets’ is about trafficking workers for online scam factories and has been trending in China but at the same time, it is portraying Thailand as dangerous and risky for tourists.

The film has prompted viral rumors on social media that tourists could be abducted in Thailand though the film is fictionalised as evidenced by the storyline.

The effect of the movie on the tourism sector was also confirmed by Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents who said traveler numbers have declined by reaction to the movie.

“Incidents may not actually occur in Thailand, but Thailand becomes a target,” he said.