Germany's pro-immigration law for non EU workers set to be implemented soon: Details inside

BERLIN - The movement of non-EU workers to Germany is set to become easier as a pro-immigration law is expected to be implemented next month.
The government of Germany gave its final approval to a law that aims to make it easier for non-EU skilled workers to move to the country in July but the authorities said that the law is expected to become effective in three steps in November 2023, March 2024 and June 2024.
As November is approaching, experts are confident that skilled workers from third countries would find it easier to move to Germany in less than a month.
The changes to the Skilled Immigration Act will bring thousands of workers from non-EU countries with non-academic training to Germany to plug the labor shortage but the authorities are determined that the existing rules for qualified professionals holding university degrees will also be relaxed.
Germany has been relaxing its immigration policy consistently and recently it introduced a so-called “opportunity card” or Chancenkarte but one must fulfill at least three out of four conditions listed below:
The opportunity card will utilize a points system to allow workers with certain required skills to move to Germany easily as quotas would be introduced.
The benefit of the opportunity card is that it will allow people to enter Germany and search for a job instead of applying from abroad, Schengenvisainfo reported.
The authorities in Germany have clearly shown their tilt towards immigration and professional qualifications will also be recognised under more facilitated rules in the future.
As the immigration act is implemented in phases, it will also be easier for workers to bring their families to Germany and gain residency.
Though official details are not yet available, experts believe that in the second phase, facilitated rules will be implemented and workers will find it much easier to immigrate to Germany and improve their lives.
