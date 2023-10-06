Arayik Harutyunyan becomes third president of Nagorno-Karabakh to be arrested by Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani officials have confirmed the reports of the arrest of a former president of the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Arayik Harutyunyan, who presided over the separatist government during the 2020 war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, was detained on Tuesday.
Azerbaijan's prosecutor general and the secret service said the 49-year-old had been arrested "on suspicion of waging an aggressive war" against Azerbaijan, as well as alleged war crimes.
Two other former presidents of the separatist region — Arkadi Gukasian, who served from 1997 to 2007, and Bako Sahakyan, who served from 2007 to 2020 — were also arrested on Tuesday.
Arayik's arrest comes after Baku launched a lightning invasion against the enclave, which resulted in its ethnic Armenian authorities agreeing to disband, and most of its population fleeing to Armenia.
On Wednesday, Armenia's Foreign Ministry "strongly condemned" Azerbaijan for the arrest of Harutyunyan as well as several other separatist leaders.
Those include Ruben Vardanyan, the billionaire former president of the enclave who governed between November 2022 and February.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Oct-2023/pakistani-rupee-further-strengthens-by-rs1-18-against-us-dollar-in-interbank
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trajectory and saw a massive jump on Friday in the domestic market despite a decrease in the prices in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,400 to close at Rs190,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,837 to settle at Rs163,237, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,811 per ounce.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Oct-2023/gold-rate-in-pakistan-today-october-6-2023
