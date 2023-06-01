Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to get free medical treatment: Read details here

MEDINAH - The Pakistani Hajj mission will be providing free treatment to the pilgrims from Pakistan, it has been confirmed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
The Hajj Mission has established a health facility in the holy city of Medina in this regard which runs round the clock and consists of a team of highly skilled doctors, nurses, and medical staff equipped with all the necessary healthcare equipment and a mini operation theatre.
The facility offers emergency care and ward retention facilities for intending pilgrims, says Dr Waleed, a member of the Pakistani Hajj medical mission.
The health facility is fully equipped with a laboratory, X-ray machine, pharmacy, and dentistry services to provide assistance to any ailing pilgrims and there is a retention facility and dispensary that provide free medicines to patients.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony claims that the staff is trained to handle a wide range of medical issues, including the diagnosis and treatment of common illnesses, injuries, and other health-related challenges that may arise during the pilgrimage.
The Ministry has announced the establishment of two health centers in Mecca and Medina, where pilgrims can get medical care. In this regard, an official helpline(800 1166622) has also been launched for information related to the pilgrimage.
The Hajj operation is in full swing nowadays and pilgrims from Pakistan as well as other countries are landing in the Holy Kingdom.
The government of Pakistan had set Hajj expenses at Rs1.175 million per pilgrim, 68% more than the last year's expenses which apparently became a reason for many of Muslims to avoid performing the ritual amid skyrocketing inflation.
It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
