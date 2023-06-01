Pakistani court hands down death penalty to Mardan resident in blasphemy case

MARDAN - A blasphemy suspect, who was arrested five years ago, received the death penalty on Wednesday from the Anti-Terrorism Court Mardan.

Irfan, the suspected offender, was apprehended on February 2, 2017, when he allegedly committed blasphemy. A case was lodged under 295-C against the accused by the Hoti police station.

The anti-terrorism court also slapped a fine of Rs0.4 million on accused and gave him five years behind bars.

The incident back to February 2017, when Irfan went to a mosque in the city's Guli Bagh neighbourhood and announced himself as a prophet over the loudspeakers. His announcement triggered the local residents who rushed to the mosque shortly.

After the announcement, he managed to escape from the area. Two days later, the police detained him and lodged a case under the blasphemy statute.