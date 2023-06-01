Parineeti Chopra wins hearts with soulful rendition of Coke Studio's 'Tu Jhoom'

Coke Studio has often been regarded as a bridge between Indian and Pakistani viewers, with fans from both sides of the border eagerly awaiting each new season and songs from the show resonating globally.

The previous season 14 was a massive success, with songs like Tu Jhoom, Pasoori, and Kanayaari leaving deep impressions on fans across borders.

Despite a year passing since then, the magic of Coke Studio remains undiminished, as Tu Jhoom once again takes over everyone's feed, this time with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra singing a cover of the song. The video featured Chopra surfaced who was seen mesmerizing the fans with her enchanting voice.

"Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favourite songs. ????????‍♀️????" captioned the Hasee Toh Phasee star.

The internet is now buzzing with reactions to Parineeti's cover, and here's what people are saying about it.

As some people showered love on her rendition, others wanted the actress to acknowledge and give credit to the original artists, including legends like Abida Parveen and Naseebo Laal.

On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.