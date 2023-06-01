Fresh jolt for Imran Khan as Pervez Khattak steps down as PTI KP president

ISLAMABAD – PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Pervez Khattak has announced quitting the party office.

The senior politician held a brief presser where he announced stepping down as party’s KP president and member of PTI’s core committee. Imran Khan's close aide said he had already condemned May 9 incidents.

Khattak made the announcement hours after Imran Khan claimed that members of the PTI's negotiations committee had been stopped from leaving the place where they were invited for talks.

Previosuly, media reports said that former minister and National Assembly speaker were held as they arrived in the capital from Peshawar.

Khattak and Qaiser, close aides of embattled PTI chairman Imran Khan, were members of the committee formed by Khan to hold negotiations with government representatives. Several leaders of the former ruling party, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, are behind the bars amid the ongoing negotiations.

Authorities continued to tighten the noose around the PTI office-bearers after violent protests of May 9