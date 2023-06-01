Hira Khan, and Arsalan Khan set vacation goals in holiday pictures from Thailand

The enchanting wedding proposal of Lollywood actress Hira Khan has captured the hearts and attention of the internet. Hira has fearlessly defied societal norms and expectations, taking a bold step in expressing her love for her partner, Arsalan Khan. Her courage and statement have resonated with many, endearing her to a wide audience.

Recently, the couple embarked on a delightful honeymoon journey to Thailand, immersing themselves in moments of pure bliss. They have shared breathtaking pictures from various cities in Thailand, providing their fans with glimpses of their extraordinary experiences.

Khan has delighted her followers with captivating photos alongside her husband, Arsalan Khan, in the enchanting Old Town of Phuket.

Lately, the Woh Paghal Si star treated her fans to stunning and picturesque pictures from the captivating Phi Phi Island along with a heartfelt note in the caption that read: "Life isn’t just about admiring beautiful sunsets together, it's also about having that one person to hold onto when everything seems to be falling apart."

During our trip, I tended to panic very frequently. Even the slightest inconvenience would cause me to become anxious, while the person I had previously deemed irresponsible (my husband) was actually the one who remained calm amidst the chaos. While I was constantly worrying about the next flight or sticking to a strict schedule, he was able to stay present in the moment. I now realize that I need to be more mindful and present wherever I am. Happy to be learning from each other, she further said.

The lovebirds radiated an adorable and carefree aura, captivating everyone with their undeniable chemistry. Here's how, many fans and admirers reacted:

Rumours of the couple dating had been circulating on the internet for quite some time, however, they decided to make their relationship official most recently.