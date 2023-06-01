Hira Khan, and Arsalan Khan set vacation goals in holiday pictures from Thailand

The enchanting wedding proposal of Lollywood actress Hira Khan has captured the hearts and attention of the internet. Hira has fearlessly defied societal norms and expectations, taking a bold step in expressing her love for her partner, Arsalan Khan. Her courage and statement have resonated with many, endearing her to a wide audience.
Recently, the couple embarked on a delightful honeymoon journey to Thailand, immersing themselves in moments of pure bliss. They have shared breathtaking pictures from various cities in Thailand, providing their fans with glimpses of their extraordinary experiences.
Khan has delighted her followers with captivating photos alongside her husband, Arsalan Khan, in the enchanting Old Town of Phuket.
Lately, the Woh Paghal Si star treated her fans to stunning and picturesque pictures from the captivating Phi Phi Island along with a heartfelt note in the caption that read: "Life isn’t just about admiring beautiful sunsets together, it's also about having that one person to hold onto when everything seems to be falling apart."
During our trip, I tended to panic very frequently. Even the slightest inconvenience would cause me to become anxious, while the person I had previously deemed irresponsible (my husband) was actually the one who remained calm amidst the chaos. While I was constantly worrying about the next flight or sticking to a strict schedule, he was able to stay present in the moment. I now realize that I need to be more mindful and present wherever I am. Happy to be learning from each other, she further said.
View this post on Instagram
The lovebirds radiated an adorable and carefree aura, captivating everyone with their undeniable chemistry. Here's how, many fans and admirers reacted:
Rumours of the couple dating had been circulating on the internet for quite some time, however, they decided to make their relationship official most recently.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-1-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.