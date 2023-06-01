Babar, Rizwan address event in Urdu before joining Harvard programme

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam showed his love for the national language during his visit to the United States and a video of him has gone viral on social media.

Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan addressed the audience in Urdu at an event before participating in the Harvard University programme during the US tour. The move was well received by their fans.

Speaking on this occasion, Babar Azam said he was very excited for this programme. "We learn from both our younger and older selves, the process of learning never ends," he said.

Babar Azam said in his speech that young people should believe in themselves and follow their path. ''We are going in a different direction these days. We should think about and understand the advice given by our elders,'' he said.