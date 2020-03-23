PCB converts Karachi centre into temporary sanctuary for paramedics
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board, on a request from the Sindh Government, has agreed to convert its Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre, Karachi.
PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by COVID-19.
“As a small token of our appreciation and acknowledgement to these unsung heroes and as part of our duty of care, the PCB is pleased to offer its state-of-the-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19 more effectively and efficiently.”
- Coronavirus: Lahore Police warn action over violation of Section-14408:51 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran announces multi-billion stimulus package amid coronavirus ...07:48 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 7th death; coronavirus cases rise to 93207:32 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
-
-
- COVID-19: Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in the clear, test results ...03:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- Here's how celebrities celebrated 23rd March this year07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Celebs urge everyone to practice social distancing amid coronavirus ...05:17 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019