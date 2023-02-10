Search

Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan look stunning at their Mayun ceremony

Web Desk 04:14 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan look stunning at their Mayun ceremony
Source: Hira Khan (Instagram)

The charming wedding proposal of Lollywood actress Hira Khan has captured the internet's attention. She has defied societal expectations by breaking the norms and has taken a bold step in expressing her love for her partner, Arsalan Khan. The Woh Pagal Si star has truly made a statement and has captured the hearts of many.

After their engagement, the actors kickstarted the preparations for their extravagant wedding celebrations with a series of festivities. The charming couple was recently spotted having a blast as they danced at their Mehendi function. They had a lively and musical evening surrounded by their friends, making it a memorable celebration.

Today, the 25-year-old actress delighted her fans by sharing a series of pictures from the preparations for her Mayoun celebration. The event was a mesmerizing affair, with Hira exuding grace and beauty in her stunning bottle green lehenga choli. She also shared an adorable photoshoot of the dreamy pair leaving all their fans in awe.

 

Rumours of the couple dating had been circulating on the internet for quite some time, however, they decided to make their relationship official most recently.  

