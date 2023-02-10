Shaan Shahid's niece rocks the dance floor with her killer moves

At the mehndi ceremony of the newlyweds Hira Khan and Arslan Khan, Lollywood actor Shaan Shahid's niece, Natalia, electrified the dance floor with her performance to the hit Bollywood song "Ram Chaahe Leela" from the film "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela."

Natalia followed in the footsteps of her cousin Bahist and aunt Sirenna, whose dance performances previously went viral. The dance clip of Natalia received mixed reactions from fans on social media.

At the mehndi celebration, she was stunning in a gorgeous beige see-through festive outfit. She took to social media to share some lovely pictures from the event. Her mesmerizing dance moves and alluring expressions have a spellbinding effect, leaving the audience completely entranced by her electrifying performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalia Calling (@natalia.calling)

The dance clip of Shaan Shahid’s niece received mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Earlier, Shan's other niece, Sirenna, joined Shan's daughter, Bahishht, on the dance floor, performing the song "Calm Down."