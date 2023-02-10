Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Shaan Shahid's niece rocks the dance floor with her killer moves

Web Desk 04:09 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Shaan Shahid's niece rocks the dance floor with her killer moves
Source: Natalia Shahid (Instagram)

At the mehndi ceremony of the newlyweds Hira Khan and Arslan Khan, Lollywood actor Shaan Shahid's niece, Natalia, electrified the dance floor with her performance to the hit Bollywood song "Ram Chaahe Leela" from the film "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela."

Natalia followed in the footsteps of her cousin Bahist and aunt Sirenna, whose dance performances previously went viral. The dance clip of Natalia received mixed reactions from fans on social media.

At the mehndi celebration, she was stunning in a gorgeous beige see-through festive outfit. She took to social media to share some lovely pictures from the event. Her mesmerizing dance moves and alluring expressions have a spellbinding effect, leaving the audience completely entranced by her electrifying performance.

The dance clip of Shaan Shahid’s niece received mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Earlier, Shan's other niece, Sirenna, joined Shan's daughter, Bahishht, on the dance floor, performing the song "Calm Down." 

Shaan Shahid's niece sets the dance floor on fire at a family wedding

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan show killer dance moves at their wedding

10:25 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Viral dance girl Ayesha celebrates birthday in style

09:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Komal Rizvi opens up about her abusive marriage and divorce

10:59 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Kamran Shahid enters showbiz with his directorial debut of 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' (DP Exclusive)

05:31 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill, Shahid Kapoor share fun moment during chat show

10:59 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Ushna Shah's adorable selfie with her beau wins hearts

04:54 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani ...

08:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273 276
Euro EUR 288.1 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.07 330
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.45 75,01
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,45 72.02
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: